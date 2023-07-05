Malayalam actress Arthana Binu has accused her father, actor Vijayakumar, of trespassing and threatening her. She shared a video and long post on Instagram

Arthana Binu is an actress who works in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries.

Listen to this article Malayalam actress Arthana Binu accuses father Vijayakumar of trespassing and threatening her, shares video x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Arthana Binu shared a video of her father Vijayakumar trespassing at her home Actor Vijayakumar allegedly threatened to destroy her career Arthana Binu said her parents are dovorced and there`s a court case going on

Malayalam actress Arthana Binu has accused her own father, actor Vijayakumar, of trespassing and several other charges. Arthana Binu shared a video of her father breaking into their house, and revealed some shocking details on her Instagram.

In a post shared on social media, the actress alleged that her father trespassed into her house and threatened to destroy her career if she continues to act in films not chosen by him. The video shows the actor shouting threats at them through a window, and later leaving the premises by jumping over the wall. Arthana says Vijayakumar trespassed on their property, despite having a court case pending against him for threatening his ex-wife and two daughters. She claims her father is also spreading slanderous rumour about her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arthana pointed out that her parents are separated, and she has been living with her mother, sister, and grandmother. She went on to accuse her "biological father" of creating such issues regularly even though a protection order was issued for them around 10 years ago.

She penned a long note that read, "I am putting up this post as even though we called the police station for help at around 9:45 am no one has taken any action till now. The person in the video is my biological father Vijayakumar who is also a Malayalam Film Actor. This video shows him going back after successfully trespassing our residence by jumping over the wall to make his was to the property that too inspite of the existence of a protection order issued way back around ten years in favour of me, my mom and my sister. My parents are legally divorced and me my mom and my sister are living in our maternal house along with my maternal grandmother who is 85+. He has been trespassing for years and there are multiple police cases which we have filed against him. Today, he barged into our compound and since the door was locked he was threatening us through the open window. I spoke to him when heard threatening my sister and grandmother to kill them. He also threatened me to stop acting in movies and that he would go to any extent, if I don’t obey. He also said that if I wish to act I should act in the movies which he say. He kept on banging on the window and yelling. He accused my grandmother of selling me off for living. He also bad mouthed the team of my Malayalam movie for which I have just completed shooting (sic)."

"All this is happening when there is an ongoing case in the court which me and my mom have filed against him against trespassing, intruding and creating problems in my workplace, also creating chaos at my mom’s workplace and sister’s educational institution. I am acting in movies only to my will. Acting has always been my passion and I will continue to act as long as my health permits me to. Whenever I act in a Malayalam movie he filed case to stop me from acting. Even when I acted in Shylock, he filed a legal case, and to prevent the movie from being shelved I had to sign an an official legal document stating that I acted in the movie at my own will. There is more to write but the word limit permitted for the caption doesn’t allow me to. There is also an ongoing case against him which we filed to retrieve the money and gold he owes my mom (sic)," she added.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthana Binu (@arthana_binu)

Arthana Binu is an actress who works in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries. Coming from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, she made her debut in the 2016 Telugu film Seethamma Andalu Ramayya Sitralu. She is known for films such as Mudhugauv, Thondan, Semma and Kadaikutty Singam.