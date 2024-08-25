Ranjith stepped down as the head of the government-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy on Sunday and informed his decision through an audio clip sent to a television channel

After seasoned actor Siddique quit the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Malayalam director Ranjith stepped down as the chairman of a state-run film academy. The eminent filmmaker, was under fire after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused him of misbehaviour years ago, but the issue came to the limelight in the wake of the Hema Committee report becoming public.

As per PTI, Ranjith stepped down as the head of the government-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy on Sunday and informed his decision through an audio clip sent to a television channel. He resigned amid an opposition clamour--from the Congress and BJP-- demanding he quit the post.

What Ranjith said

Ranjith said he doesn't want to continue in the position as it would adversely impact the reputation of the Left government in the state. He said he would fight the accusations against him legally.

"I have been targeted by a certain section of people since the day I took charge as the Chairman of the Academy. I need to prove before the society that the allegations are untrue. I have decided to move legally and bring out the truth," he was heard saying in the audio clip. "Many people including the media are attacking me without understanding the truth. In this context, I have decided to step down from the post," Ranjith added.

Sreelekha's allegations

Sreelekha Mitra had recently alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had behaved inappropriately when she came up for the shooting of a film that he had helmed.

"I was not feeling okay with him. The room was dark. After realising that I was not reacting or taking back my hand, he tried to play with my neck and hair. Then, I excused myself and left the room," she said while addressing the media.

The filmmaker has rejected the actor's charge and said he was the "real victim" in the case.

Siddique resigns from AMMA

Earlier, Siddique, a senior actor said he had sent his resignation letter to the President of AMMA and top star, Mohanlal after actress Revathy Sampath raised sexual assault allegations against him.

"Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," Siddique said.

Rocked by the Justice K Hema Committee's explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals, in the Malayalam cinema industry, many have come forward to share their ordeal leading to the resignations so far.

(With inputs from Agencies)