All about the Hema Committee report

It was recently when the report of the Hema Committee was made public, revealing shocking details about the Malayalam film industry. The report has exposed the treatment of women in the industry with testimonials that can truly shake you. But what exactly is the Hema Committee, when and why was it formed, and what is the aftermath of the report? To answer these questions, we have curated all that you need to know.

What is the Hema Committee and why was it formed?

The committee was established in 2018 to investigate sexual harassment allegations within the Malayalam film industry, following the sexual assault case of a prominent actress in October 2017. The idea behind setting up the committee was to examine multiple sexual harassment complaints and to recommend actions against such wrongdoings.

The committee, chaired by retired Justice K. Hema, included a diverse panel of industry professionals.

Hema Committee's findings

The much-awaited Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry has recorded explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of female professionals. It has alleged that a "criminal gang" controls the industry, where unyielding women are squeezed out. The panel's report also alleged that there is a "power nexus" consisting of a handful of producers, directors, actors, and production controllers.

The report sheds light on the widespread and persistent sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry, with many alleging they were subjected to unwanted advances even before commencing work. Women actors who are ready to compromise are given code names, and those who are not willing to yield are pushed out of the field, as per the report.

A copy of the report was given to the media under the RTI Act, five years after its submission to the government. In a series of shocking and shameful revelations, the report stated that female actors faced harassment, including instances where the doors of their rooms were knocked on by intoxicated individuals in the film industry. Many of those who suffered sexual harassment were reluctant to complain to the police due to fear, the report said.

Reactions to the report

Actor and politician Kushboo Sundar, while reacting to the findings of the Hema Committee, shared in a conversation with ETimes, "I'm glad there were women who stood together and wanted to bring dignity to the workplace. This is their victory. Somebody had the courage to do it. They think that we need to put a full stop."

Parvathy, one of the most vocal members of WCC and a leading actor in the film industry shared, "Thanks to everyone who stood by us. Believed us. And my women, my fellow warriors, everything we went through wasn’t for nothing. In the end, the truth will come out."

Aftermath of the report

Senior actor Siddique and Malayalam director Ranjith resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) after they were accused of making advances and committing sexual harassment. Actress Revathy Sampath raised sexual assault allegations against Siddique, while Ranjith came under fire after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused him of misbehaviour years ago.