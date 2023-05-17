Malayalam producer PKR Pillai passes away, Mohanlal pays homage, calls him 'brother'

Malayalam producer PK Ramchandran Pillai has unfortunately passed away at the age of 92. The producer died due to ailments from old age

Malayalam producer PK Ramchandran Pillai, who gave cinema hits like 'Shobhraj', Malayalam blockbuster ‘Chithram’, and many more, has unfortunately passed away at the age of 92. The producer died due to ailments from old age. In 2002, PKR Pillai gave his last film as a producer, titled 'Pranayamanithoova'.

Actor Mohanlal, who has closely worked with PKR Pillai in about 8 films, including 'Shobhraj', 'Amrutham Gamaya' and 'Aham', took to his Facebook feed to pay homage to the producer. Referring to the late producer as 'brother' the actor mentioned that Pillai's name should be inscribed in gold in Mollywood.

Posting a photo of the producer, the translation of the caption read, "Dear Pillachettan, who is equal to my elder brother, has left this world. The heartbreaking news came to me when I was in Chennai in connection with Malaikottai Valiban movie. The name PKR Pillai is written in golden letters in the history of Malayalam cinema. He was a philanthropist who helped many artists including me by making many good films that will be remembered forever. How many loving moments with Pillachetan come to mind at this moment. Pillachettan's love and encouragement for my growth as an actor cannot be said enough. It has played a big role. A tearful tribute to that great personality in Malayalam cinema.”

As per a report by Mathrubhumi, 'Chithram' turned out to be a milestone in the history of Malayalam cinema. The movie was screened in a theatre for over a year. Pillai played a major role in Mohanlal's rise to stardom. Pillai was also active in politics and was a member of the Indian National Congress.

Pillai was married to Rema and the couple had two daughters named Preethi and Sonu and sons Rajesh and Sidhu. Sidhu, who was an actor was found dead in Goa in 2018