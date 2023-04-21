Malayalam superstar Mammootty's mother passes away at 93

The 93-year-old mother of superstar Mammootty, Fathima Ismail, passed away at a private hospital in the wee hours of Friday

Pic/ Malayam superstar Mammootty's mother, Fathima Ismail passed away at the age of 93

The 93-year-old mother of superstar Mammootty, Fathima Ismail, passed away at a private hospital in the wee hours of Friday. She was suffering from age-related illness. She is survived by the superstar and his five siblings. Ismail was known for her the lady-next-door image and was popular in her village, Chembu, near Kochi. The last rites would be held in the evening Chembu Muslim Jamath Mosque.

According to reports, the funeral will take place 3 pm. Following the demise, celebrities from the Malayam industry as well as fans took to their social media to extend their heartfelt condolences and support for the family.

Shashi Tharoor took to his Twitter feed and shared a tweet. The tweet read, "Spoke to ⁦@mammukka this morning to express my sincere condolences on the passing of his mother. As I have grown older I have become much closer to my own mother, & I am aware of the preciousness of this irreplaceable bond. May he find the peace of mind to cope w/his loss."

(With inputs from IANS)