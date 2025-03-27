Breaking News
Mammootty and Gautham Menon's Bazooka trailer unveils a gripping storyline

Updated on: 27 March,2025 10:52 AM IST  |  Chennai
The makers of director Deeno Dennis’s action extravaganza ‘Bazooka’, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, released a hard-hitting trailer of the film

Picture Courtesy/Mammootty's Instagram account

Mammootty and Gautham Menon's Bazooka trailer unveils a gripping storyline
The makers of director Deeno Dennis’s action extravaganza ‘Bazooka’, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, on Wednesday released a hard-hitting trailer of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.


The film, which has huge expectations riding on it, is scheduled to hit screens on April 10 this year.



The trailer begins with Mammootty describing Gautham Menon’s character in the film. As disclosed in the teaser some months ago, we get to know that Gautham Menon plays a character called Benjamin Joshua in the film.

The trailer however gives more details on Benjamin and his team. We learn Benjamin, who is the ACP of Cochin city, is one tough cop, who can get to the hideouts of even some of the most hardened criminals. He has a team that is well trained and that moves in tandem with him.

The trailer then has Gautham Menon describing Mammootty’s character in the film. We hear Gautham say, “He is Mr Nobody but definitely a somebody. Classy, sleek. If you ask me if whether he is a troublemaker. I don't think so because that is too simple a word to describe him.”

The trailer also explains what the film will all be about. “This is a game. In this game of good vs evil, the ultimate goal is salvation,” a voice over says.

Eventually, the trailer gives away the fact that Gautham Menon and Mammootty are not enemies and that they join forces to take on a formidable enemy of Benjamin…

The film is eagerly awaited for a number of reasons. One of them is the fact that ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who directed Mammootty’s previous film, Dominic and the Ladies purse, is acting alongside the Malayalam superstar.

The gangster drama has been produced by Vikram Mehra, Sidharth Anand Kumar, Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham and co produced by Sahil S Sharma.

The film has music by Midhun Mukundan and cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Nishadh Yusuf has handled the editing of the film, which has its stunts choreographed by Mahesh Mathew, Vicky , PC Stunts and Mafia Sasi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

