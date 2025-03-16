Breaking News
Mammootty on break from shoot for Ramzan

Updated on: 16 March,2025 06:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Komal RJ Panchal | komal.panchal@mid-day.com

Top

Malayalam film superstar Mammootty has taken a break from work. Amid this, it was rumoured on Reddit that the actor was diagnosed with colon cancer. However, there is no truth to the news

Mammootty on break from shoot for Ramzan

Mammootty

On Sunday, rumours surfaced on Reddit that Malayalam star Mammootty has been diagnosed with cancer. Now, we have got an update on his health. 


Mammootty is on a break for Ramzan


The Malayalam film superstar's PRO, based in Kerala, told mid-day that it is fake news. They said, “Reacting to reports suggesting that Mammootty is diagnosed with cancer, the veteran’s PR said, “It is fake news. He is on vacation because he is fasting for Ramzan. He is on a break from his shoot schedule as well because of that. In fact, after the break he will go back to shooting for Mahesh Narayanan’s film with Mohanlal.”


Mammootty's work front

On the work front, Mammootty, will next be seen in Bazooka. The film is scheduled to be released on April 10. The film, an action-thriller, also stars Babu Antony, Iswarya Menon, Neeta Pillai, and Gayathri Iyer. He was last seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s investigative comedy film, 'Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse', which was released on January 23. While the film received mixed reactions, Mammootty’s portrayal of the titular character was appreciated.

