Mammootty, Mohanlal, Gippy Grewal promise riveting stories with their respective 2024 releases

Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News

Updated on: 04 January,2024 06:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |



Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', Gippy Grewal's ‘Warning 2’ and Mammootty's 'Bazooka’ are some of the regional films that promise to bring a new style of storytelling in 2024

Mammootty and Mohanlal. Pics/Yogen Shah

As 2024 unfolds, many good films in regional cinema are waiting to satiate the taste buds of the audience. Featuring superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal and Gippy Grewal, these films promise to bring a new style of storytelling.


These include ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the title role. The film has been helmed by acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery, and marks the first collaboration between Mohanlal and Lijo. The film is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024.


Then there is the Punjabi film ‘Warning 2’ starring Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal. It revolves around a series of crimes and counter-attacks. Directed by Amar Hundal, the film serves as a sequel to the 2021 film ‘Warning’, and will release on February 2.


‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ stars Tovino Thomas as a cop. The film has been shot in the picturesque locales of Kerala, and also stars Siddique, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Harisree Ashokan, and Alencier. This suspenseful thriller also marks Tovino's next major release in Malayalam. It is scheduled to hit screens nationwide on February 9, 2024.

‘Bazooka’, which stars Malayalam superstar Mammootty, is a game thriller, a genre not extensively explored in Indian cinema. The movie also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Siddharth Bharathan, Shine Tom Chacko, and director VK Prakash in major roles. ‘Bazooka’ is scheduled for release in early 2024.

Another Punjabi franchise film ‘Ni Main Sass Kutni 2’, will present a dash of humour into the the complex relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law as well as the clash of values within joint families. The film, starring Anita Devgan, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Tanvi Nagi, Mehtab Virk, Nirmal Rishi, Harby Sangha, Nisha Bano, and Akshita Sharma, is set to release on March 1, 2024.

The above films have been made under the banner of Yoodlee Films, some in association with Theatre of Dreams and Humble Motion Pictures.

