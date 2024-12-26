MT Vasudevan Nair passed away on December 25 at the age of 91. Upon his passing, Malayalam star Mammootty penned a heartfelt emotional tribute to the writer highlighting their bond

Mammootty and MT Vasudevan Nair

Listen to this article 'My mind feels empty': Mammootty pays emotional tribute to legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair x 00:00

Renowned writer, Jnanpith Awarde and Padma Bhushan Awardee, MT Vasudevan Nair, passed away at a private hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday at the age of 91. His demise has left a profound void in the literary space in India. Soon after his demise, tributes poured in for the legendary writer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many tributes, Malayalam superstar Mammootty's tribute stood out. He penned a heartfelt and emotional note expressing his state of mind after losing Nair. "Some say it was MT who discovered me,” he started his long note. "But it was I who longed for him, prayed for him, and eventually found him. From the day I met him, our bond grew stronger—like a friend, like a brother.”

Mammootty further penned a personal account from when he bumped into the writer at a recent event in Ernakulam, Kerala. "During the event, he stumbled, and I instinctively reached out to support him. As he leaned on my chest, I felt an inexplicable emotion—like I was his son. It was a moment that etched itself into my soul," the superstar recalled.

He further expressed gratitude for being able to play characters penned by Nair. "To have a place in his heart is the greatest fortune my cinematic journey has given me. I have brought to life many of his characters, filled with his soul and essence. But none of that comes to mind now. An era seems to be fading away.”

"My mind feels empty. I fold my hands in reverence," he concluded.

About Mammotty and Vasudevan Nair's association

Mammootty and Vaseudevan Nair's collaboration goes way back to the 1980s. The actor's first credited role in the Malayalam film 'Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980) was penned by the writer. The duo collaborated on films like Trishna (1981), Adiyozhukkukal (1984), Aalkkoottathil Thaniye (1984), Anubandham (1985), Idanilangal (1985), Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), Utharam (1989), Midhya (1990), Sukrutham (1994), and Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009).

Earlier this year, Mammootty played the role of a semi-autobiographical version of MT in the ZEE5 anthology series 'Manorathangal'. The series also featured shorts starring Mohanlal, Parvathy, Fahadh Faasil, and others.