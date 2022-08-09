Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 64; Maharashtra CM pays tribute

The 64-year-old actor suffered a heart attack

Pradeep Patwardhan

Veteran actor Pradeep Patwardhan of the Marathi film industry passed away on Tuesday at his residence in Mumbai. The 64-year-old actor suffered a heart attack. The actor who has worked in Marathi films and TV shows was well known in theatre. His play Moruchi Mavashi is one of the most popular plays.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to social media to condole the death of the senior actor. "Pradeep Patwardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist," he wrote in Marathi.

Actor Renuka Shahane also took to Twitter to offer her condolence.

à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤ª à¤ªà¤à¤µà¤°à¥à¤§à¤¨ ðð¾ðð¾à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¥ ðð¾ðð¾ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 9, 2022

Pradeep Patwardhan was known for his work in films like 'Mee Shiavjiraje Bhosale Boltoy', 'Gola Berji', '1234', 'Dance Party' among others. He was also seen in Anurag Kashyap's 2015 film 'Bombay Velvet' which also starred Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.