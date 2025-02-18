Marathi actor Subodh Bhave's message to SSC Board students

Subodh Bhave’s Message to SSC Board Students: "As board exams approach each year, students often experience fear and stress. My advice is simple—don’t let exam pressure ruin your life"

Subodh Bhave is an award-winning actor, director, producer, and writer. Few people know that he failed in three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—during his 12th standard. However, instead of letting failure define him, he used it as motivation to pursue his passion for acting. Subodh believes that academics alone do not determine success in life.

Subodh Bhave’s Message to SSC Board Students: "As board exams approach each year, students often experience fear and stress. My advice is simple—don’t let exam pressure ruin your life. You are the future of this country, and your potential is far greater than any exam result. Exams come and go, and even if you don’t succeed at first, life always gives you another chance. The pressure around exams is often created by society, but students must believe in themselves. You have immense power within—discover it, use it, and trust yourself. Have faith in your abilities and in God."