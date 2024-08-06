Martin trailer opens with the plot setup, where a strong heroic ‘deshbhakt’ lands in Pakistan. Now the entire army wants to kill him and bury him on Pakistani soil

Martin trailer

Listen to this article Martin Trailer: Superstar Dhruva Sarja starrer promises a heroic tale of ‘deshbhakti’ amid gripping India-Pakistan tensions x 00:00

Yesterday, the makers of 'Martin' dropped the electrifying trailer featuring superstar Dhruva Sarja in a heroic role. The movie targets the deeply emotional themes of India and Pakistan and promises to be a gripping tale of an Indian Army officer’s quest for identity. The much-anticipated trailer launch happened in Mumbai, where the superstar actor arrived in a rickshaw and was seen saying, “I was running out of time. It doesn’t matter whether I come by car or auto. I wanted to be on time. I didn’t want anybody to wait for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer opens with the plot setup, where a strong heroic ‘deshbhakt’ lands in Pakistan. Now the entire army wants to kill him and bury him under Pakistani soil. The antagonist can be seen saying, “Bury him and his Indian tattoo under this soil.”

Producer Uday Mehta has emphasized the film's ambitious global reach, stating, "Instead of the traditional approach where pan-India films would release internationally several months later, Martin aims for a coordinated global launch. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, with additional releases planned in Bengali, Arabic, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, and Spanish."

Dhruva Sarja expressed his confidence in the film's global appeal, noting, "While many films today are marketed as pan-India, this release in multiple foreign languages will be highly beneficial for Martin. It's an action-packed entertainer with dramatic elements that make it universally appealing."

About Martin

The much-anticipated film 'Martin' featuring Kannada’s most loved superstar Dhruva Sarja in the lead role and directed by AP Arjun, is poised to make a monumental impact on the global stage. Originally planned as a pan-India release, 'Martin' is now set to debut in over 13 languages worldwide, a notable advancement for the Indian film industry. The film is set to release on October 11th.

'Martin' features an impressive ensemble cast, including Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer. The film's technical crew boasts acclaimed cinematographer Satya Hegde and celebrated music composer Ravi Basrur. The film will also see releases in Dubai in five Indian languages, with potential Arabic and Spanish versions for the South American market. Recognizing the growing popularity of Indian cinema in Russia, the team is also exploring opportunities for Russian and Chinese releases.