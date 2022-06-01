Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 10:37 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
KK sang multiple songs in Telugu, among which 'Uppenantha E Premaku' from Allu Arjun's 'Arya-2', 'Cheliya Cheliya' from Venkatesh Daggubati's 'Gharshana' and 'My Heart is Beating' from Pawan Kalyan's 'Jalsa' are some of the memorable ones

Megastar Chiranjeevi mourns KK's death by recalling 'Dayi Dayi Damma'

Krishnakumar Kunnath. Pic/AFP


Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi took to social media to express his shock at KK's untimely death in Kolkata on Tuesday. The actor also revealed that the late singer crooned his most famous song from 'Indra', 'Dayi Dayi Damma', picturised on Sonali Bendre and him.

"Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul" Chiranjeevi wrote, noting: "He sang 'Daayi Daayi Damma' from 'Indra' for me." He added: "My heartfelt condolences to his family & near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace! #RIPKK."





