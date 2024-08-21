Actor Mimi Chakraborty, who has been at the forefront of protests following the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata received rape threats

Popular Bengali actress and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Mimi Chakraborty, who has been at the forefront of protests following the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, shared her ordeal on X, after she was subjected to rape threats on social media. Mimi posted screenshots of the threats made towards her in Bengali and also tagged the DCP (Cyber Crime) of Kolkata Police.

AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT????

These are just few of them.

Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women.What upbringing nd education permits this????@DCCyberKP pic.twitter.com/lsU1dUOuIs — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) August 20, 2024

She wrote in the caption, AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT???? These are just a few of them. Where rape threats have been normalized by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women. What upbringing and education permits this????”

Back in 2020, a taxi driver was arrested for allegedly passing lewd comments and making objectionable gestures at Mimi.

She was on her way back home at night in her car when the incident took place near the Gariahat-Ballyganj Phari area when she was travelling to her south Kolkata residence from the gym.

According to police officials, the taxi overtook her car and passed some lewd comments at the actress. She immediately stopped the cabbie midway and informed the police.

Mimi filed a written police complaint against the driver at the Gariahat police station after which the driver was identified as Laxman Yadav, and arrested. Police said the driver hailed from Anandapur near the EM Bypass.

Mimi ended her political run earlier this year by announcing her resignation from the Lok Sabha. She said, "Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone...Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticized whether you work or not.”

"I have faced several hurdles in serving the people. People like me who are always getting attention on social media, it becomes easy to abuse us. I have served the people during the Amphan cyclone and Covid by visiting blocks and helping people from my fund," she added.

Mimi Chakraborty won the Jadavpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

