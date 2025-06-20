Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Mohanlal visits Sri Lankan Parliament meets PM Harini Amarasuriya

Mohanlal visits Sri Lankan Parliament, meets PM Harini Amarasuriya

Updated on: 20 June,2025 02:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Mohanlal expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and meaningful conversations during his visit to Sri Lanka’s Parliament, calling the experience 'truly unforgettable'

Mohanlal visits Sri Lankan Parliament, meets PM Harini Amarasuriya

Picture Courtesy/Mohanlal's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Mohanlal visits Sri Lankan Parliament, meets PM Harini Amarasuriya
x
00:00

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome he received at the Sri Lankan Parliament. He said that he is deeply grateful for the meaningful conversations with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya and others leaders that made this visit “truly unforgettable” for him. 

Mohanlal took to Instagram, where he shared two images of himself at the Sri Lankan Parliament, where he met Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya along with speaker Jagath Wickramaratne, Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih and his friend.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)


He wrote as the caption: “Deeply honoured by the gracious welcome at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.It was a true privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, and my dear friend Ishantha Ratnayake.”

He added: “I remain deeply grateful for the warmth, generosity, and meaningful conversations that made this visit to Sri Lanka truly unforgettable. @ishantha.”

Talking about the 64-year-old superstar, Mohanlal has a career spanning over four decades, during which he has acted in more than 400 films. He has been feted with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 2009, he became the first actor in India to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

The actor was recently seen in “Thudarum”. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, “Thudarum” is a crime thriller film. It also stars Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Praba, and Aravind.

He will next be seen in the family drama “Hridayapoorvam” directed by Sathyan Anthikad from a screenplay by Sonu T. P., based on a story by Anthikad's son Akhil Sathyan. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan and S. P. Charan. Hridayapoorvam is scheduled to be released theatrically August 28.

Mohanlal also has epic action drama “Vrusshabha” alongside Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S. Khan, Srikanth Meka, and Ragini Dwivedi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mohanlal sri lanka Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK