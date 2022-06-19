Breaking News
Mohanlal to play lead in director Vivek's '#L353'

Updated on: 19 June,2022 11:23 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

"I shall play the lead role in the movie produced by his brand-new film production company, John & Mary Creative

Picture courtesy/Mohanlal's Twitter account


Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Saturday announced that he would be playing the lead in the first film that his friend Shibu Baby John's new production house John & Mary Creative would be producing.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Mohanlal said, "I am delighted to inform you that my 35-year-long friendship and goodwill with Mr Shibu Baby John is moving into a joint venture to bring you more entertainment.





