Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > 'Movies are made for Indian cinema, not for any specific region', says Arun Vijay

'Movies are made for Indian cinema, not for any specific region', says Arun Vijay

Updated on: 10 June,2022 08:49 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

He has spoken about the wide acceptance of movies in both north and south industries

'Movies are made for Indian cinema, not for any specific region', says Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay. Picture courtesy/PR


Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who made his debut with 'Mura Mappillai', currently awaits the release of his upcoming action thriller 'Yaanai'.

He has spoken about the wide acceptance of movies in both north and south industries.




The rise of pan-India films will always be a good omen for everybody involved.


Show full article

Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK