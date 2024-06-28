Mrunal Thakur was a surprise element in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The actress revealed what made her say yes to the film

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur's 'Sita Ramam' connection made her say yes to 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Actress Mrunal Thakur is seen in a special cameo in the highly anticipated mega-starrer film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and other prominent figures from the film industry.

Mrunal Thakur, known for her versatile acting skills, was quick to accept the offer to be part of 'Kalki.' She expressed her excitement and confidence in the project, which is produced by the esteemed trio Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt. The actress previously collaborated with them on the successful film 'Sita Ramam.'

"When I was approached for 'Kalki,' I didn’t even take a moment to say yes. I have immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka. Our successful collaboration in 'Sita Ramam' made this an easy decision. And being part of this mammoth of a project and this absolute visionary filmmaking was something I knew I had to be part of," said Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal was thrilled to join the cast of 'Kalki.' Her appearance in the film has been kept as a surprise, adding to the excitement and anticipation among her fans. Playing a crucial role in this iconic film is a delightful opportunity for both the actress and her admirers.

Mrunal made her Telugu film debut with 'Sita Ramam' opposite Dulquer Salmaan in 2022. The dreamy love story was unanimously praised paving way for a sparkling career in the Telugu film industry. Post 'Sita Ramam', Mrunal won hearts with her performance in the 2023 release 'Hi Nanna' opposite Nani. She plays the role of a woman who loses her memory and finds her way back to her husband and child through a series of events.

'Kalki' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry. The film is released and fans are excited to see Mrunal Thakur and the star-studded cast in action. Apart from Mrunal, 'Kalki 2898 AD' also saw special appearance by her 'Sita Ramam' co-star Dulquer Salmaan. The film also starred Vijay Deverakonda in a special role as Arjuna. SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma also made cameos in the film.