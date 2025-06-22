Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts slightly more rain over next three days
Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.19 crore in fake stock investment scam
Mumbai: Forklift runs over 2 men at Aarey Colony, one killed
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stenographer caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh
Aviation crackdown: AI under the microscope as DGCA issues order to remove three officers
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar found dead in Mumbai flat

Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar found dead in Mumbai flat

Updated on: 22 June,2025 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Tushar, 34, was addicted to alcohol and had been under stress for the past year, as per the officials. A statement was recorded from the relatives, who stated they had no suspicion or complaint against anyone.

Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar found dead in Mumbai flat

Tushar Ghadigaonkar

Listen to this article
Marathi actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar found dead in Mumbai flat
x
00:00

Actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar, best known for his performances in Marathi films, has passed away. As per the Mumbai Police, Tushar was found dead in his home here on June 20.

"A message was received from the main control room stating that an unconscious person was found in Room No. 102, R4, Ram Mandir Road, Mumbai's Goregaon West, and police assistance was required. Upon reaching the location, an unconscious individual was found lying on the ground. He was transported to Trauma Care Hospital, where the medical officer examined him and declared him brought dead," the police informed.


Tushar, 34, was addicted to alcohol and had been under stress for the past year, as per the officials. A statement was recorded from the relatives, who stated they had no suspicion or complaint against anyone.


Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai police goregaon Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK