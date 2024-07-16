At Manorathangal' trailer launch, music composer Ramesh Narayan refused to accept an award from actor Asif Ali. He called Jayaraj to present it to him

Malayalam music composer Ramesh Narayan has come under limelight for refusing to accept an award from actor Asif Ali. The two along with several other actors were present at the trailer launch of 'Manorathangal', an upcoming anthology for ZEE5. At the event, Asif walked towards Ramesh to present him with a memento. However, he refused to accept the award and instead asked Jayaraj to present it to him. The video instantly went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the anchor is heard announcing that Asif Ali will present Ramesh Narayan with a memento for his contribution to Malayalam cinema. However, he takes the memento from Asif without looking at him and instead calls for the anthology's director Jayaraj. Initially, the filmmaker hesitated to fill Asif’s shoes. He reluctantly presented the memento to Ramesh Narayan. In the background, actors Biju Menon and Indrajith were also visibly surprised and taken aback by this action.

After the video went viral netizens began to guess what might have undergone at the event for Ramesh to behave in such a manner. Many also called out Ramesh for his inappropriate behaviour towards Asif Ali.

A cinephile who had shared the video on X (formerly called Twitter) gave a context to the video. "Context:I guess Ramesh Narayan the Music Director stubbornly wanted to receive the award from his director Jayaraj. However he should have requested the same to organisers rather than disrespecting Asif by not even having eye-contact."

Another user wrote, "Really bad and Ramesh Narayan had this kind of attitude in previous times too, During Ennu ninte moiden he kept allegations that Prithiviraj is interfering in my music."

"Well there were people who didn't want to accept an award from Mohanlal. If that could happen to Mohanlal then Asif inde karyam parayanda. In any case, it's disrespectful to Asif," wrote another netizen.

It was totally disrespectful that too from an experienced old man. There is a basic thing called respect which ppl forget when they reach high level. Shame on you Ramesh Narayan.

About Manorathangal:

Meanwhile, ZEE5 dropped the trailer of the Malayalam anthology 'Manorathangal'. The upcoming anthology will feature nine stories from eight directors of Malayalam cinema. The anthology will also features some of the best actors of Malayalm cinema including Mohanlal and Mammootty. Apart from the big Ms, the film will also features Asif Ali, Indrajith Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil, Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aparna Balamurali, Nadhiya Moidu, Siddique, Madhoo, Ann Augustine, Durga Krishna, Indrans,

Kamal Haasan is seen as the narrator. The theme of the anthology is stories written by the contemporary legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair.

The segments have been directed by Ashwathy Nair, Rathish Ambat, Mahesh Narayanan, Shyamprasad, Ranjith, Jayaraj, Santosh Sivan, and Priyadarshan.

