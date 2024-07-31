Actor Karthi and a few other representatives of the Nadigar Sangam said it was not fair on the part of the producers' council to drop Dhanush's name out of the blue

After the Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC) imposed a temporary ban on actor Dhanush for accepting advance payments but not giving dates, the representatives of the actors' body, The South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) aka Nadigar Sangam claimed that they got to know about the decision only when it was reported in the media.

While interacting with journalists on Monday evening, right after the statement was released by TFPC, actor Karthi and a few other representatives of the Nadigar Sangam said it was not fair on the part of the producers' council to drop Dhanush's name out of the blue when they haven't told the Nadigar Sangam about it earlier.

Karthi said, “Typically, the TFPC and Nadigar Sangam reach a mutual agreement when raising a complaint against an actor or producer. However, no complaint was raised with us regarding Dhanush. The sudden decision to ban him is completely unacceptable. We strongly oppose TFPC’s statement. All Tamil film associations should meet to come to a mutual agreement.”

TFPC secretary R Radhakrishnan told PTI on Tuesday that they stand by the decisions made by the producers' council, including temporarily stopping the signing of any new films after August 16, and that the key members of the council will meet on August 1 to decide further action.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in 'Raayan', which was released on July 26. It has also been directed by him. The film also features S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan. The music is scored by maestro AR Rahman.

He will next be seen in 'Kubera' directed by Sekhar Kammula. Money symbolizes the film's title, 'Kubera', which is known to be the god of wealth. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.

'Kubera' is set to be a pan-India multilingual venture, shot in both Tamil and Telugu. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, 'Kubera' is generating buzz.

Besides that, Dhanush has Ilaiyaraaja's biopic. Directed by Arun Matheswaran and lensed by Nirav Shah, the music will be composed by the maestro himself.

(With inputs from Agencies)