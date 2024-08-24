Breaking News
Nag Ashwin reacts to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment for Prabhas: 'Sending buji toys for his kids'

Updated on: 24 August,2024 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin took to social media to react to netizens fighting between Telugu and Bollywood after Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas blew up

If you are not living under a rock, you must have heard about Arshad Warsi's take on the recently released film 'Kalki 2898 AD' directed by Nag Ashwin. The 'Munnabhai' actor in a recent interview said that Prabhas looked like a joker in the film which drew a lot of criticism from fans of the Telugu star and also other celebs from the Telugu industry. Now, 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin has reacted to Warsi's comment against the film and Prabhas. 


Nag Ashwin was responding to a netizen who was comparing Arshad Warsi's previous characters to Telugu cinema’s stars and showing the latter in a rather unflattering light. Reacting to it, he wrote, “Who are you man? Why so much hate? And spreading division? We are all in this together…Chill… Can I send u a bujji toy? (sic)” Bujji is the AI assistant to Prabhas’ Bhairavaa, and was voiced by Keerthy Suresh in the film.




Responding to another tweet where the user was praising 'Kalki 2898 AD' and comparing it with Bollywood, Nag said, "Let's not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it's ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2".

For those unversed, talking to Samdish Bhatia, Arshad Warsi shared his take on 'Kalki 2898 AD'. "I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand)," he said. 

Telugu superstar Nani also made noise after he gave a strong reaction to Warsi's comment when he said that it is the most publicity the actor got in his life. However, later in an interview with Mid-day, Nani said that his statement was lost in translation and said that his choice of words was also poor. 

