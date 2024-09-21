As part of the 100th-anniversary celebrations of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), Annapurna Studios curated an unforgettable tribute, screening ten iconic films across 31 cities in Andhra Pradesh

Naga Chaitanya

Listen to this article Naga Chaitanya celebrates 100 years of grandfather ANR with a nostalgic screening of 'Prem Nagar' x 00:00

As part of the 100th-anniversary celebrations of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), Annapurna Studios curated an unforgettable tribute, screening ten iconic films across 31 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Among these screenings, Prem Nagar (1971), one of ANR’s most cherished classics, was showcased at Shanti Theatre on 20th September, with Naga Chaitanya attending the special event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naga Chaitanya celebrates grandfather ANR with Prem Nagar screening!

Akkineni Nageswara Rao, fondly remembered as ANR, was a titan in the world of Telugu cinema, renowned for his immense contributions to Indian cinema. From establishing Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad to delivering timeless performances, ANR shaped the foundation of the Telugu film industry. His move from Chennai (then Madras) to Hyderabad marked the beginning of a new era for Tollywood, bringing it closer to the thriving industry it is today.

Naga Chaitanya remembers his grandfather ANR

In a heartfelt reflection, Naga Chaitanya shared, "I was really excited to catch these classics on the big screen. I never had the chance to experience my granddad's films in theatres with an audience while growing up, so this was truly a memorable moment. In fact, even to this day, many filmmakers discuss how these classics had such forward-thinking storylines back then. This wasn’t just entertainment for me but also a learning experience, watching these films on the big screen. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate my granddad's 100th anniversary."

This emotional journey was not just about revisiting a cinematic masterpiece but also about honoring the legacy of a man whose vision changed the course of Indian cinema. Annapurna Studios has stood as a testament to that vision, nurturing new talent and creating films that resonate with audiences across generations.

Naga Chaitanya’s presence at the screening added a personal and heartfelt touch to the centenary celebrations, bridging the past and present of the Akkineni family’s cinematic legacy. Fans and cinema lovers eagerly looked forward to this rare tribute, where tradition, history, and a love for cinema came together in a beautiful celebration of ANR’s life and work.

Recently, actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni shared pictures of his son Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.