On Nagarjuna's birthday, we take a look at some of his best Telugu films. The superstar has been a part of the film industry for over three decades and belongs to the Akkineni film family

Nagarjuna

Listen to this article From 'Manmadhudu' to 'Oopiri', top films of superstar Nagarjuna x 00:00

Nagarjuna is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. While he has been primarily associated with the Telugu film industry, he is well known in the Northern belt also owing to the popularity of his Hindi-dubbed films. In the early 2000s, Nagarjuna's Telugu films like Don and King were Hindi dubbed and was widely watched across the country. Today, on Nagarjuna's birthday we take a look at some of his top Telugu films:

Shiva (1989)

Shiva is disgusted by the corruption in and around his new college, and along with his friends, he decides to take a stand against the status quo. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film also stars Amal Akkineni and Raghuvaran.

Manmadhudu (2002)

This romantic-comedy narrates the story of a misogynist who is forced by circumstances to work with a attractive and smart woman. Directed by Vijay K Bhaskar, the film also stars Sonali Bendre and Anshu.

Geetanjali (1989)

On a fog swept chilly hill station, a terminally ill young man (Prakash) meets a boisterous girl (gitanjali). Love blossoms, but there's a shadow behind the light she radiates. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also stars Girija Shettar and Vijayakumar.

Annamayya (1997)

The movie is a cinematic version of the life of famous Indian saint-poet, Annamayya. Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, the film also stars Suman and Bhanupriya.

Ninne Pelladatha (1996)

Raju and Mahalaxmi meet at a marriage ceremony and both are attracted to each other. They soon fall deeply in love with each other, and decide to inform their respective parents of their plan to get married. Raju's family welcomes Mahalaxmi, and approve of her. Just shortly after their approval, Mahalaxmi's parents interrupt the proceedings and forcibly take Mahalaxmi with them, to get married to someone. The d each other, and no amount of mediation, or even the suggestion of such, will ever mend fences, leaving Mahalaxmi and Raju to an unknown fate. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the film also stars Tabu and Chalapathi Rao.

Manam (2014)

Through reincarnation, family members are able to cross generations and meddle in each others' lives. Directed by Vikram K Kumar, the film also stars Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, uniting the three generations of the Akkineni family.

Oopiri (2016)

Impressed by his carefree attitude, quadriplegic multi-billionaire Vikram hires a convict out on parole as his caretaker. What follows is a string of life lessons they learn from each other. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also stars Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Santosham (2002)

After losing the man she loves to her cousin, a woman gets her hopes up when he is widowed. Directed by Dasaradh Dasharth, the film also stars Shriya Saran and Gracy Singh.

Gaganam (2011)

It is up to Ravi (Nagarjuna) to rescue a flight from Chennai to Delhi which is hijacked by Yousuf Khan's men. Directed by Radha Mohan, the film also stars Prakash Raj and Poonam Kaur.

Hello Brother (1994)

A quiet and mature man meets with his twin - who is exactly his opposite. Directed by EVV Satyanarayana, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya.