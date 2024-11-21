Sobhita Dhulipala joined the Akkineni family including her fiance Naga Chaitanya for the special screening of Akkineni Nageswara Rao's Devadasu

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to tie the knot in December. Ever since they made their relationship official after the engagement in August this year, Sobhita has been attending functions with the Akkineni family. She joined the Akkineni family at IFFI 2024 for the screening of Devadasu, a film starring the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Sobhita and Chaitanya’s attendance at this event not only celebrates the timeless legacy of Akkineni Nageswara Rao but also highlights the deep-rooted cinematic heritage that Chaitanya proudly carries forward.

The Akkineni family including Nagarjuna, Amala, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil were present at the red carpet of the Devadasu screening. Sobhita joined the family. In a sweet gesture, Nagarjuna asked Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya to stand in the center as they posed for pictures as a family.

Nagarjuna praises IFFI 2024

Nagarjuna said, "A lot of young filmmakers are coming now and a platform like this where they can show their films. It's fantastic. The Government of India and the Ministry of Information are doing this."

IFFI 2024 will present over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premiers. With the selection of celebrated titles and award-winning films from the global circuit, this year's festival is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences.He added that this time the participation is very big and a number of international films are part of the festival "This shows the power of Indian cinema and I am very happy they are all coming here to India to showcase the cinema," said Nagarjuna.

Notably, the organisers have planned to come up with an extensive tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian Cinema Legends: Actor-Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Director Tapan Sinha, Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The ace star said that he is at IFFI 2024 to pay tribute to his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao, "I am overwhelmed and one of the main reasons I am here to pay tribute to my father. This is his 100th birthday and he has been an inspiration for us and the new people."

Nagarjuna's wife Amala Akkineni, who arrived to attend the mega event, said, "It's wonderful to be here at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. So, I'm looking forward to giving honour to my father-in-law Akkineni Nageswara Rao and to a screening of our film. So I'm really looking forward to it and meeting all the delegates."