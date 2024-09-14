Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Nandamuri Balakrishna donates Rs 50 lakh to support Andhra Pradesh Telangana flood relief

Nandamuri Balakrishna donates Rs 50 lakh to support Andhra Pradesh, Telangana flood relief

Updated on: 14 September,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
ANI |

Top

Andhra Pradesh Floods: Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). His daughter presented a cheque

Nandamuri Balakrishna donates Rs 50 lakh to support Andhra Pradesh, Telangana flood relief

Nandamuri Balakrishna Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Nandamuri Balakrishna donates Rs 50 lakh to support Andhra Pradesh, Telangana flood relief
x
00:00

As severe flooding in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh caused widespread disruption, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). On behalf of Balakrishna, his daughter Tejaswani presented a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.






Recently, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the flood-affected.

Kalyan met Revanth Reddy at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and handed over the cheque. Pawan Kalyan earlier announced the donation to the state for flood relief measures. He also announced the donation to 400 flood-hit gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh.

"Due to the floods, 386 panchayats were damaged. I am donating one lakh rupees to 400 panchayats from my personal savings. I am also announcing a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Telangana CM for flood relief efforts. I will handover it directly to CM Revanth Reddy," he said.

He announced a donation of Rs 1 crore each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). The Telangana Chief Minister, on September 2, declared the immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the flood-affected areas of Khammam district of Telangana and took stock of the situation.Along with Union Minister Reddy, Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Etala Rajender also visited flood-affected areas in Khammam district.

On September 7, BJP leader Prakash Reddy assured the people of Telangana that all possible financial assistance would be given by the Union Government to the state amid the ongoing flood situation and that people of the state would be given all support by the government.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

telangana andhra pradesh Regional Cinema News Entertainment News entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK