In the title poster, Nandamuri Balakrishna sports a salt-and-pepper look and his dressing style is completely different. The makers of the film have more surprise in store for the fans of the superstar which will be unveiled on his birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Listen to this article Nandamuri Balakrishnan and Anil Ravipudi's NBK108 titled 'Bhagavanth Kesari' x 00:00

NBK108, in the deadly combination of God Of Masses Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna, blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi, and successful producers Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, gets a powerful title- 'Bhagavanth Kesari'. It’s the character name of Balakrishna in this first-of-its-kind actioner and the caption ‘I Don’t Care’ indicate his unrestrained attitude.

The title logo is designed strikingly with the state emblem of India (the Lion Capital of Ashoka) interleaved in it. Balakrishna sports a salt-and-pepper look and his dressing style is completely different. He wears a brown colour kurta and formal pants with a stole around his neck. We can see a bracelet and a watch on his hands. In the poster, Balakrishna is seen sitting on his knee and hitting a deadly weapon on the ground to his aggression. The background and Balakrishna’s expression designate this picture is from a huge action sequence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the film, Anil Ravipudi is presenting Balakrishna in a never-seen-before get-up and character. Like the title, the poster too grabs our attention. The producers have opted for vigorous promotions and they unveiled the title poster in a unique manner. The makers have installed108 hoardings of the title posters in 108 different locations. That’s not all. There are other surprises in store for Balakrishna’s birthday which falls on June 10.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making his Tollywood debut with the movie.

S Thaman composes tunes for #NBK108, while C Ram Prasad takes care of cinematography. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.

The shoot is presently underway in Hyderabad and 'Bhagavanth Kesari' is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra).

Cast includes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela.The writer and director is Anil Ravipudi, while the producers are Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

Music is directed by S. Thaman, and the film is edited by Tammi Raju. The production designer is Rajeevan. The executive producer of the fillm is S. Krishna.