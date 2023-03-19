Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's 'Shubh Yatra' gets a release date

On April 28, get ready to witness the debut Gujarati production from Rowdy Pictures, the banner owned by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, as 'Shubh Yatra' hits the big screen!

‘Shubh Yatra’, the maiden Gujarati production of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s banner Rowdy Pictures, will arrive in cinemas on April 28.

The production banner shared the news on Twitter on Sunday.

“Our first Gujarati film #shubhyatra is ready to hit the theatres on 28th of April! Very excited about our collaboration with the star #Malhar and the national award winning director #manishsaini and the gorgeous @Gajjarmonal @VigneshShivN #Nayanthara,” the post read.

Our first Gujarati film #shubhyatra is ready to hit the theatres on 28th of April!ð¥

The film, directed by Manish Saini, features actors Malhar Thakar, Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwalla, Hitu Kanodia, Archan Trivedi and Jay Bhatt.

The film, directed by Manish Saini, features actors Malhar Thakar, Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwalla, Hitu Kanodia, Archan Trivedi and Jay Bhatt.

Actor of Gujarati industry Malhar Thakar took to his Instagram and captioned ‘Passport Ready, Bag Pack, America Ni Ticket Pan Done, Have Bas Visa Baki... Shu lage che mali jashe? Prarthana Karjo Flight 28mi April 2023 e ude che... (Passport ready, bag packed, ticket to America also done, now only Visa left... do you think you will get it? Please pray. Flight will take off on 28th April 2023)’.

Malhar Thakar is a well-known personality in the Gujrati film industry. He has worked in several movies and web series. He was recently seen in the OTT film ‘Maja Ma’, screen-sharing with Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, and others. The film was directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritlal Singh Bindra.

Manish Saini's last directorial film was Gandhi & Co. (2022). Actors like Dhyani Jani, Darshan Jariwala, and Krishil Rajpal played lead roles in the film.

Manish Saini has penned the movie, and he also produces the project along with Amruta Parande, Nayanthara, and Shivan.

(with inputs from PTI)