Stating that her affinity for rom-coms doesn’t align with current trend in Bollywood, south actor Nithya Menen hopes her National Award win will bring her more Hindi projects

Nithya Menen says Dhanush narrated Thiruchitrambalam to her over a 15-minute phone call

Listen to this article Nithya Menen hopes National Award recognition will lead to more Bollywood roles x 00:00

Earlier this month, Nithya Menen celebrated a career-defining moment as she clinched the National Award for Best Actress for Thiruchitrambalam (2022). To her, the recognition stands for something bigger than the film; it validates “all the unusual choices” she has made in her career. “I’ve always taken risks, and that won’t change,” she started as we sat down for a chat. “I choose films from my heart. My drive has never been about fame; it’s rooted in a desire to creatively express myself and impact people through my films. I didn’t even have a full narration of Thiruchitrambalam. Dhanush, on the phone, told me in 15 minutes what the film is about. What spoke to me was the passion with which this movie was written and being made. At a time when male-dominated, action movies are doing well, this is such a sweet film.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor gravitates towards joyful stories. She feels this award is a recognition that art doesn’t have to necessarily be dark or heavy. “A friend recently told me that [with the award], the nation has recognised lightness. We don’t have to make dark, depressing things to show that we’re great actors. The past few years, especially post-pandemic, have been difficult, and I see value in creating art that speaks to people’s souls, offering them a reprieve from life’s hardships.”

Having starred in Breathe: Into The Shadows and Mission Mangal (2019), Menen would love to do more work in Hindi cinema. But she says Bollywood offers don’t come her way. She feels it may be due to her affinity for romantic comedies. “I’m probably the only actor today who is actively doing films in that genre. Rom-coms and slice-of-life films are for posterity; they connect with audiences. I’m open to projects in any language. I feel fresh doing work in a new place, a new language. I’m hopeful that the National Award win will bring more Hindi projects.”