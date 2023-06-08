McDonald’s launches new commercial starring NTR Jr under theme #DontExplainJustShare to strengthen its leadership positioning in its fried chicken range

Jr NTR after winning Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu', Pic/Jr NTR's Instagram

Listen to this article NTR Jr is McDonald’s new brand ambassador, stars in action-packed TV commercial x 00:00

To enhance the appeal of its signature McSpicy Fried Chicken range, McDonald's India (West and South), has taken a power-packed leap by signing NTR Jr. The brand has launched an action-packed TV commercial conceptualized by DDB Mudra, featuring the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu-Naatu’ star who drives home the message of #DontExplainJustShare in his quintessential cheeky style.

The brand has reimagined the offering of its marquee chicken range ‘McSpicy Fried Chicken’ by introducing the ‘McSpicy Chicken Sharers’ in first-time ever sharing buckets. The brand film highlights this proposition of ‘just sharing’ the McSpicy Chicken with everyone -- its lip-smacking flavours must be experienced by all.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this latest whimsical TV commercial, NTR Jr captures the essence of the #DontExplainJustShare theme of the new offerings. (In the TVC, he is seen tinkering with the moon to keep the store open, and order and share his McSpicy chicken with friends throughout the night. In the other commercial, he takes down a thug without giving up his meal and simultaneously ends up sharing the McSpicy Fried Chicken with the ruffian.)

Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s India (West and South), said, “We are ecstatic to have NTR Jr join the McDonald's India family as our brand ambassador. His incredible on-screen presence, charismatic personality, and relatability among the youth and families complement our vibrant brand and this new offering very well. We look forward to captivating our fans with our latest campaign that spotlights the joy of sharing our delicious McSpicy Fried Chicken with friends and family.”

NTR Jr said, “I'm happy to join McDonalds’s (W&S) as their brand ambassador for McSpicy Chicken Sharers! It is an iconic brand that resonates with millions of people across the world, and to be a part of this journey feels amazing. I have always believed in collaborating and sharing, and the McSpicy Chicken Sharers campaign speaks volumes about this spirit - #DontExplainJustShare .”

Rahul Mathew's, Chief Creative officer and Executive Director, DDB added, “In NTR Jr we have an icon who has changed how the world sees Indian cinema. And with McSpicy Chicken Sharers we’ve changed the way the consumer looks at fried chicken. We wanted to make sure that NTR Jr’s inimitable style comes through in our communication.”

Customers from the South can now treat themselves and their loved ones to the signature crispy and flavourfully marinated McSpicy Chicken Sharer buckets. In keeping with its belief of 'Real Food, Real Good,' McDonald's India is committed to providing its customers with high-quality food made from real ingredients. The McSpicy Chicken Sharers offers a bucket of scrumptious bone-in chicken that has no artificial colours, no artificial flavors, and no added MSG. McSpicy Chicken Sharers is available at McDonald’s India restaurants in South India for dine-in and drive-thru and on the McDelivery® app for delivery, takeaway, and on-the-go consumption.