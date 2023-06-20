NTR Jr renews association with Malabar Gold and Diamonds as their brand ambassador

The second innings of NTR Jr. as the brand’s ambassador will make Malabar Gold & Diamonds 30th anniversary even more glittering

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 315 showrooms across 10 countries, has signed mass superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. also known as NTR Jr. as its newest brand ambassador. NTR Jr. will be featured in the upcoming consumer campaigns of Malabar Gold & Diamonds. A prolific actor and a pan-India mass superstar attracting global attention, NTR Jr. reflects the core values of the group i.e., trust, transparency, and excellence with his affable and grounded persona.

The second innings of NTR Jr. as the brand’s ambassador will make Malabar Gold & Diamonds 30th anniversary even more glittering. Signing the super-star is in line with the group’s aim to further expand its customer base and build a stronger consumer-connect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region as well as across India and around the world.

Speaking about the association, NTR Jr. shared, “I am happy to be associated once again with Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Apart from being one of the most trusted jewellery brands, they are actively showcasing Indian designs, art & culture at the global stage. Their customer-centric promises and ESG initiatives have established their leadership in the industry. I see great synergy between the values I believe in and what the brand stands for.”

Commenting on associating with NTR Jr., MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “We are excited to renew our time-tested association with NTR Jr. He has emerged as a one of the widely admired movie stars in India across regions. His outstanding filmography underlines his command over the crafts of acting. He is an actor par excellence and his impressive personality will further elevate our brand proposition. We had an amazing association in the past with NTR Jr. and the revival of the relation will help accelerate the acceptance of the brand globally in our ambition to be the no. 1 global jewellery retailer. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to offering our valued customers excellence in transparency, jewellery variety and craftsmanship along with world-class jewellery shopping experience”.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds boasts of an extensive retail network in India, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the US. The group has plans to foray into new markets such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in India.