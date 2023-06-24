NTR Jr.'s film 'Devara' wraps up another schedule in Hyderabad

In 'Devara', NTR Jr reunites with Koratala Siva, the talented filmmaker behind the blockbuster hit 'Janatha Garage'

Man of Masses NTR Jr. is making swift progress with his highly anticipated action drama film, 'Devara'. The team has successfully wrapped up another schedule of shooting in Hyderabad, which featured thrilling action sequences involving the film's lead actors.

Kenny Bates who is responsible for overseeing the jaw-dropping action sequences, and Brad Minnich, who will be supervising the mesmerizing visual effects were also a part of this 14 days action-packed schedule. This collaboration promises to elevate the film to new heights.

In 'Devara', NTR Jr reunites with Koratala Siva, the talented filmmaker behind the blockbuster hit 'Janatha Garage'. Alongside NTR Jr, the movie also stars the versatile actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles, further raising fan anticipation.

The filmmakers have left no stone unturned in assembling a top-notch crew, roping in industry stalwarts for the music composition, editing, and other vital aspects. Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, 'Devara' is scheduled to hit theaters on April 5, 2024, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will also be seen in 'War 2' opposite Hrithik Roshan. A veteran trade source confirmed on condition of anonymity that Jr. NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik in 'War 2. "Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. 'War' is now a true-blue pan-Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables 'War 2' to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film, and it also increases the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar."

The source further mentioned that Jr. NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India and is said to be extremely choosy about his films. "If he has given the film a nod, it means War 2 is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan vs. Jr. NTR will be a fight to remember. Jr. NTR's inclusion has made this proposition extremely delicious for audiences".