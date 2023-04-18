Saif Ali Khan has joined the team of Jr NTR's next with Koratala Siva

Saif Ali Khan with Koratala Siva and Jr NTR

Listen to this article NTR30: Saif Ali Khan joins shoot of film starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor; see pics x 00:00

Saif Ali Khan has joined the team of Kortala Siva's upcoming pan-India film tentatively titled NTR30. Last month, the makers had officially welcomed Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite Jr NTR while unveiling her first look poster.

On Tuesday morning, NTR Arts took to their social media handle to welcome Saif Ali Khan on board the film and announced that the actor has commenced the shoot of the film. Along with the announcement, they also shared a pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Koratala Siva and Jr NTR having a chat in the sets of the film.

"Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board. The National Award winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama," wrote the makers of the film.

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'.

Saif Ali Khan is also gearing up for the release of the magnum opus 'Adipurush' which will mark his Telugu film debut. The actor will be seen as Raavan in the film that is based on the Ramayan. Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh essay the roles of Sita and Lakshman respectively. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan on paps barging into his private property at 2 am- 'Where does one draw the line?'