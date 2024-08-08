In the video, Nagarjuna, heaping praise on Sobhita Dhulipala says, “I should not say it like this. She was hot in the film. There is something that is just so attractive about her"

Nagarjuna, Sobhita Dhulipala Pic/Instagram

Amid reports of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement, an old video of the former’s father and superstar Nagarjuna, praising his ‘future daughter-in-law’ has surfaced on social media. The clip in question is said to be from a promotional event for the 2018 film ‘Goodachari’ starring Sobhita and Adivi Sesh.

In the video, Nagarjuna, heaping praise on Sobhita says, “I should not say it like this. She was hot in the film. There is something that is just so attractive about her.”

The video has garnered mixed reactions on Reddit. One user wrote, “Babes sometimes it's better to not let ur intrusive thoughts win. In all seriousness, even tho this is from 2018 when Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were still together, it's so weird to say this about a younger new actress. Like just say she's attractive and alluring or captivating.”

“Gross. These men give themselves away all the time,” added another.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who set tongues wagging with their rumoured relationship in March 2023, are reportedly set to get engaged today at the former’s residence in Hyderabad. According to a report by The Great Andhra, the news has been confirmed by a highly reliable source leaving fans excited for the union.

The couple first sparked dating rumours when Sobhita was seen at Naga’s new home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills worth Rs 15 crore at the time of purchase. The two were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," a source told IANS.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

Naga made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Helmed by Advait Chauhan, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and failed to impress the audience at the box office. He was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Custody' opposite actor Kirthi Shetty and received positive responses for his performance. He will next be seen in 'Thandel'.

Meanwhile, Sobhita is currently receiving praise for her performance in 'Monkey Man'. The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular 'Monkey Man.'

