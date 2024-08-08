The couple first sparked dating rumours when Sobhita Dhulipala was seen at Naga Chaitanya’s new home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills worth Rs 15 crore at the time of purchase

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement to take place today at his Hyderabad residence: Report x 00:00

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who set tongues wagging with their rumoured relationship in March 2023, are reportedly set to get engaged today at the former’s residence in Hyderabad. According to a report by The Great Andhra, the news has been confirmed by a highly reliable source leaving fans excited for the union.

The couple first sparked dating rumours when Sobhita was seen at Naga’s new home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills worth Rs 15 crore at the time of purchase.

The two were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. "After a few hours, they left together in the same car," a source told IANS.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

In an old video, Naga Chaitanya admitted he cheated in a relationship. The video, which was shot during the promotion of his film 'Shailaja Reddy Alludu' in 2018, shows Naga sitting with his co-actor Anu Emmanuel as they engage in a 'Never Have I Ever' game.

During the segment, Anu and Naga Chaitanya were asked if they have ever two-timed in a relationship. While Anu said she hadn't, Naga raised the ‘yes’ placard, which left even Anu shocked.

He said, “Everyone should experience everything in life. That’s when you grow up and figure out, okay I’ve had all the experiences, now it’s time to settle down”.

The video was shared on the open aggregator platform Reddit where a user while sharing the video wrote in the caption, “This was a promotional interview for one of his films, kind of a ‘never have I ever’ set up. This interview was filmed when Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Chay were still married.”

Netizens assumed that Naga had cheated on Samantha making Sobhita responsible for their splitsville.

Naga made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Helmed by Advait Chauhan, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and failed to impress the audience at the box office. He was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Custody' opposite actor Kirthi Shetty and received positive responses for his performance. He will next be seen in 'Thandel'.

Meanwhile, Sobhita is currently receiving praise for her performance in 'Monkey Man'. The action-thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular 'Monkey Man.'

(With inputs from Agencies)