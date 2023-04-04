Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies reports of commenting on rumoured relationship between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

On Tuesday morning, there were reports doing the rounds that claimed Samantha commented on the rumoured relationship reports of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Social media was abuzz of a rumoured relationship between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala after a picture of the two from London went viral. In the said picture, Naga Chaitanya was seen posing alongside a chef at a restaurant in London. Fans were quick to spot Sobhita Dhulipala in the background of the picture. Soon after the picture went viral, the chef took down the picture from social media.

Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for four years before the couple decided to part ways in 2021. On Tuesday morning, there were reports doing the rounds that claimed Samantha commented on the rumoured relationship reports of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita. The reports stated that Samantha was unfazed by the rumours. However, Samantha dismissed the reports.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Samantha shared a news report on the same and wrote, "I never said this".

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu: My work grounds me, gives me energy to keep going

On the work front, Samantha is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam'. The film will see her play the titular role and has a very dreamy look. The film is quite different from her recent projects including 'Yashoda', 'The Family Man 2', and 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa'.

Samantha will also be seen in the film 'Kushi' co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in September. Samantha is also shooting for Raj and DK's webs series 'Citadel' along with Varun Dhawan.