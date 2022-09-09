Onam special: Paappan premieres on ZEE5 on September 7, 2022

An excellent thriller, Paappan showcases gripping crime investigation journey of Kerala Police confronted by an ex-cop Abraham Mathew Mathan aka Paappan played by Suresh Gopi
Picture courtesy/Paappan's Instagram account
The much-awaited crime thriller Paappan is premiering exclusively on ZEE5 from 7th September onwards as an Onam special for all Malayalam audiences. The film is directed by Joshiy and produced jointly by Gokulam Gopalan, David Kachappilly, Raaffi Mathirra and written by RJ Shaan. The film stars the very popular Suresh Gopi in the lead role along with Neeta Pillai, Gokul Suresh, Asha Sharath, Nyla Usha and Kaniha in prominent roles as well. After an internal, Joshiy and Suresh Gopi have teamed up for the movie – Paappan which will premiere on ZEE5 on September 7, 2022.
An excellent thriller, Paappan showcases gripping crime investigation journey of Kerala Police confronted by an ex-cop Abraham Mathew Mathan aka Paappan played by Suresh Gopi. As the story unfolds, he dives deeper into the case but destiny has an emotional tryst in store for him. With lots of twists and turns, Paappan is an entertainer that will leave the audience at the edge of their seats.
Commenting on the premiere of the movie, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “After tasting success in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages, we at ZEE5 are ready to capture the Malayalam market with blockbuster releases like Paappan. Consumer preference stays at the very core of our business policy and the endeavour is to keep pushing the boundaries with powerful narratives. Additionally, action thrillers have been one of our best performing genres, so we are excited to premiere another edge-of-the-seat thriller and tap the Malayalam viewers which is an underserved market in the OTT space.”
After delivering power packed movies – Keedam, Prakashan Parakkatte, Operation Java and Super Sharanaya, ZEE5 is enthralling its audiences with the latest movies, web series and more.