One-year anniversary of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’: Throwback to the biggest blockbuster that broke all records!

Pan-India blockbuster ‘Pushpa - The Rise’ released exactly a year ago but the Allu Arjun starrer continues to set new highs and benchmarks in the popularity stakes even today
The movie also starring Rashmika Mandanna, broke all records in the year it released and even later – be it box office, impactful dialogues, chartbuster tracks, Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry, Allu Arjun's attitude and swag as the lead protagonist Pushpa, among a lot others!
The movie went on to hit a historic benchmark at the box office, elbowing out big releases from Bollywood and even internationally, and grossed over 350 crores globally. Such was the superstar’s Pan India appeal and star power that the Hindi version of the film alone went on to make over 80 crores. After giving an exemplary performance in India, the movie has become the first South Indian film of 2021 to hit the 2-million-dollar mark in the USA. The film hit the $2 million mark in just seven days.
From ‘Jhukega nahi saala’ to ‘flower samjha kya, fire hai main’, the dumdaar dialogues became nation’s favourite in no time as well as Allu Arjun’s lingo as (his on-screen character) Pushpa, especially amongst the youth! No wonder, the dialogues broke the internet as the ardent fans of the megastar created memes of the same showering their love and affection on their favourite superstar.
Yet another record was created in the music department by becoming the first ever album in India to hit 5 billion views. From ‘Sammi Sammi’ to ‘Eyy Bidda Yeh Mera Adda’, Indians grooved to the lyrics and swag of the iconic tracks. ‘Oo Antava’ went on to become the biggest party anthem of the year! As the second installment of the historic blockbuster was announced, fans can’t wait to see Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa and one can only imagine the sheer pandemonium this leading man will stir yet again!