Vikram in a still from Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the critically acclaimed Tamil action-thriller film Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead in one of his most extraordinary performances, along with a stellar ensemble cast, including S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj playing pivotal roles. Written and directed by S. U. Arun Kumar, the gritty survival thriller is replete with intense performances, power-packed action, and stirring music by the maestro G.V. Prakash Kumar. Garnering widespread praise and critical acclaim, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will exclusively stream on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting April 24, in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

About Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2

Set against the backdrop of a temple festival in Madurai, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 follows the story of Kaali, a seemingly reformed provision store owner, loving husband and doting father. But when his troubled past resurfaces in the form of his former crime boss, Periyavar Ravi, Kaali is dragged back into a world he thought he had left behind. Unfolding over the course of a single treacherous night, the edge-of-your-seat thriller takes a gory turn when he is tasked with eliminating SP Arunagiri. As Kaali struggles to protect his family while confronting ghosts of his violent past, he finds himself dragged into a dangerous game of survival, facing threats from multiple sides.

Suraj Venjaramoodu on his Tamil debut

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramood made his Tamil debut with this film.

Stating that this film was a big experience for him as an actor, Suraj said, “I did not know Tamil. On the first day, I asked if I had a dialogue and the director replied, 'Yes, there is a small dialogue. Don't worry, we can do it.’ As he said, it was a small dialogue and we did it. Soon after this dialogue, I became confident and thought to myself, ‘I can ace this.’ The second day, when I went and asked him if I had a dialogue, he said, ‘Yes, please come, I will give you’ and he handed me a big bunch of voice recordings. I told him, ‘This has all the dialogues in the film.’ ‘No, no, these are all only your dialogues,’ he said, even as the other members of the cast continued to roar with laughter.

"I asked, ‘Is all of this for today?’ and he (the director) said, ‘No, we will shoot it tomorrow.” However, Suraj informed that the director went on to say that this was all for just a single shot. Suraj exclaimed, “What! Single shota? I could feel three heart attacks all at the same time when I heard him say that. I tried to slowly slip away and run away from the place. But I couldn't as it was a forest that we were shooting.”