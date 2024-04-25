Breaking News
Oye Keep it back Jr NTR loses his cool at paparazzi following him around Mumbai
'Oye! Keep it back': Jr NTR loses his cool at paparazzi following him around Mumbai

Updated on: 25 April,2024 07:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jr NTR was seen entering a hotel and attending a call simultaneously. He lashed out at the shutterbugs warning them to keep their distance.

'Oye! Keep it back': Jr NTR loses his cool at paparazzi following him around Mumbai

Jr NTR Pic/Instagram screenshot

Listen to this article
'Oye! Keep it back': Jr NTR loses his cool at paparazzi following him around Mumbai
‘RRR’ fame Jr NTR, who will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan, was spotted fulfilling his professional commitments in Mumbai. The actor, who is known for his humble persona on and off screen was seen losing his cool at the paparazzi, who were hounding him. 


Clad in a white shirt and blue jeans, Jr NTR was seen entering a hotel and attending a call simultaneously. He lashed out at the shutterbugs warning them to keep their distance. He can be heard saying, "Oye! Keep it back." The video of the same has gone viral. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paparazzi Feed (@paparazzifeed)


'War 2', which is the sixth film of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against Jr NTR in a bloody showdown of epic proportions. It also stars Kiara Advani, while the music is given by Pritam.

A report by mid-day.com states that the two actors will also have a dance-off in the new thriller. While it was a foregone conclusion that the Aditya Chopra production would include a dance number featuring Duggu, it seems that the makers have come up with a situation to involve Taarak’s character in showcasing his nimble-footed skills as well. Especially after his smooth moves in the Oscar-winning song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ (2022) co-starring Ram Charan. 

Reportedly, Pritam has created a pacy track that is said to be one of the high points of the thriller. Considering that Hrithik’s song, ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’, with Tiger Shroff in ‘War’ (2019) was a chartbuster, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in upping the ante in all aspects, from scale and action to emotions and music. 

At this point, it is not known if leading lady Kiara Advani will join Duggu and Taarak in the high-energy dance number. 

Aditya and Ayan have announced August 14, 2025, as War 2’s date with cinemas.

Besides that Jr NTR also has 'Devara: Part 1' in the pipeline featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score. The first part will hit theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Jr NTR War 2 ayan mukerji hrithik roshan Entertainment News Regional Cinema News
