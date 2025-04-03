Director VN Aditya revealed that the team auditioned snakes for five days for Phani, starring Catherine Tresa. The film’s motion poster has also been unveiled, adding to the excitement around its unique concept

Phani still

Listen to this article Phani director VN Aditya reveals auditioning snakes for Catherine Tresa-starrer x 00:00

The motion poster of the upcoming film 'Phani' was unveiled in Hyderabad at a press conference on Wednesday. Directed by VN Aditya, the film is a fantastical story with a social message about nature preservation. The film stars Catherine Tresa in the lead, while Mahesh Sriram plays a key role. Legendary director K. Raghavendra Rao unveiled the motion poster of the movie Phani at a press conference today in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

K Raghavendra Rao unveils motion poster

At the event, after unveiling the poster, K. Raghavendra Rao said, “Aditya means the sun. The sun rises in all countries, and thus, VN Aditya is making Phani as a global movie. Although Aditya has not worked with me, he is one of my favorites. He has the ability to make films with new faces as well as with stars. His sister Meenakshi is producing Phani. I remember Catherine from her role as MLA in Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu. I am eager to see what kind of role she will portray in this movie. I wish the entire team of Phani all the best and hope the film achieves great success.”

Catherine will get a National award: Meenakshi

Producer and music director Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi said, “I am happy to have the motion poster of our movie Phani released today by legend Raghavendra Rao garu. This marks the first film produced by OMG Productions. What began as a small movie has now turned into a global project. I have only seen my brother VN Aditya’s films in theaters, and this is the first time I am speaking on stage like this. I believe Catherine will receive a National Award for her performance in Phani. This is the feeling we have while watching every scene she has done. Along with Catherine, the snake will be crucial in this film. Snake was also auditioned by my brother. Mahesh Sriram is like family to us. We hope to produce many more movies under our banner and look forward to your continued support.”

Director Dr. VN Aditya said at the event, “Whenever I go to the US, I stay at my sister Meenakshi and brother-in-law Sastry garu's house, from where I travel to other states. Although we’ve met many times, the idea of making a film together never came to mind. When they offered to produce a film with me under their OMG Productions banner, I was initially scared. Other producers usually prepare well and come into the industry, but they just saw me and decided to get into production. So, I did all the preparation myself. As Meenakshi mentioned, we started Phani as a small film. When Catherine garu agreed to join, it took the film to another level, and ultimately, it became a global movie. Catherine has worked very dedicatedly since she signed on for our film and even participated in workshops. Mahesh Sriram has also been very cooperative."

"The snake plays a key role in the film, and we shot the entire movie in Dallas, marking it as the first Indian film completely filmed in the USA. Catherine initially had a fear of snakes, but she eventually became familiar with the one (Black Pine) used in the film. We aimed to give the snake a character of its own, so we spent five days auditioning snakes, capturing every moment with three cameras and chose Black Pine as our hero."

Catherine Tresa on being part of Phani

Heroine Catherine Tresa said, “When Aditya garu approached me for this movie, I was afraid of snakes and requested that all my scenes involving snakes be done with CGI. He agreed. However, at the end of the shoot, he made me do a scene with a real snake. Once the scene was completed, the snake was so close to my face. Imagine how I felt! VN Aditya is someone who constantly changes genres and tries something new. Phani will be another gem in his filmography."