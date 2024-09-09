Breaking News
Mumbai: Rent controversy leaves Bandra fair stalls empty
Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps
Mumbai: Nine-foot-long Indian marsh crocodile rescued in Mulund
Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run
Mumbai rail upgrade: WR shifts another rail line to make way for sixth
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
ANI sues Netflix over IC 814 for copyright infringement
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi announces separation from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage

'Ponniyin Selvan' star Jayam Ravi announces separation from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage 

Updated on: 09 September,2024 02:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

In 'Ponniyin Selvan', Jayam Ravi essayed the role of the titular character, Prince Arulmozhi Varman, who would later go on to become the Chola emperor, Rajaraja I

'Ponniyin Selvan' star Jayam Ravi announces separation from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage 

Jayam Ravi with Aarti and two sons Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Ponniyin Selvan' star Jayam Ravi announces separation from wife Aarti after 15 years of marriage 
x
00:00

"Ponniyin Selvan" star Jayam Ravi on Monday announced that he is proceeding with the dissolution of his marriage with Aarti, his wife of 15 years, due to "personal reasons".


Ravi, a prominent face in Tamil cinema, shot to pan-India fame with Mani Ratnam's two-part period saga "Ponniyin Selvan". He essayed the role of the titular character, Prince Arulmozhi Varman, who would later go on to become the Chola emperor, Rajaraja I.



Aarti, who is the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, and Ravi got married in 2009 and have two sons.


In a post on X, the 43-year-old actor said the decision was not taken in haste.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you. After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved," the actor said in a post.

Ravi said he decided to share the news with his fans as he has always strived to be "as transparent and honest" with fans and media as much as possible. The actor requested privacy, urging them to not participate in rumours and allegations.

"...I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors, or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private (sic)," he posted.

The actor, son of veteran film editor A Mohan, is known for films such as "Jayam", "Daas", "Mazhai", "Bommarillu", "Peranmai", "Romeo Juliet", "Bhoomi" and "Siren". 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK