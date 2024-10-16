Breaking News
Updated on: 16 October,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The poster features the lead characters set against a traditional Punjabi backdrop, highlighting the cultural richness and emotional depth the movie promises

Picture Courtesy/Poonam Dhillon's Instagram account

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon recently took to social media to share an exciting update about her Punjabi film 'Madhaniyan'.  


The actress unveiled the official poster of the movie at an event in Chandigarh. Poonam was joined by the other cast members of the film, including Neeru Bajwa, Dev Kharoud, B.N. Sharma, and Gurpreet Ghuggi.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by PoonamDhillon (@poonam_dhillon_)


In her post, Poonam Dhillon expressed her excitement about the project, revealing that she will soon start filming for it. Taking to her Instagram handle, Poonam posted several photos and videos from the launch event and wrote in the caption, “At Poster Launch of a new Punjabi film I start soon 'Madhaniyan' Navbajwafilms &amp; Prabh Studios Written &amp; directed by Nav Bajwa Kina Jameya Kina Ne Le Janeya Coming soon". In one of the clips, Neeru Bajwa shares her excitement about joining the cast of the film.

The poster features the lead characters set against a traditional Punjabi backdrop, highlighting the cultural richness and emotional depth the movie promises. Fans were quick to share their excitement, flooding the comment section with messages of support and curiosity about the film’s storyline.

In a statement, Poonam Dhillon, who will be essaying a chilled-out grandmother from Canada in the film, stated, “Chandigarh is my hometown and I am always happy being back here. It’s due to Nav Bajwa’s dedication that such a stellar cast has come together. His energy and love for cinema is infectious".

‘Madhaniyan’ will mark Neeru Bajwa’s first on-screen collaboration with Dev Kharoud. Written and directed by Nav Bajwa, the forthcoming Punjabi film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Karamjit Anmol, Nirmal Rishi, Naman Hanjra, Sara Gurpal, Mannat Noor, Didar Gill, Rupinder Rupi, Seema Kaushal, Sukhi Chahal, Paramveer Singh, Raj Dhaliwal, Prabhsharan Singh, Jasmine Akhtar, Gurpreet Bajwa, and Money Aujla. ‘Madhaniyan’ is expected to release in 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

