Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC cannot assure flood-free Andheri Subway this monsoon
Mumbai: Only one-way traffic on Coastal Road in December
Mumbai: 35-year-old habitual thief held
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri se Kanyakumari in just four months
Mumbai cops get on Goregaon couple’s trail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Popular Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master is no more

Popular Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master is no more

Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:32 PM IST  |  mumbai
IANS |

Top

Popular Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master died after a brief illness on Sunday. He was 53.

Popular Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master is no more

Rakesh Master/IANS

Listen to this article
Popular Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master is no more
x
00:00

 Popular Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master died after a brief illness here on Sunday. He was 53.


The choreographer fell ill while returning to Hyderabad after attending an outdoor shoot in Visakhapatnam a week ago.


As his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where he breathed his last on Sunday evening. According to doctors, he suffered multi-organ failure. He was diabetic and diagnosed with severe metabolic acidosis. His death sent shock waves in the film industry.


Rakesh Master, who began his career with dance reality shows like "Aata" and "Dhee", later entered the film industry. He acted as a choreographer for about 1,500 movies and delivered several hit songs.

Born in Tirupati, his real name was S. Rama Rao. He worked under Master Mukku Raju in Hyderabad for some time before beginning his career as dance master.

He worked with many top actors like Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni and Prabhas but had been staying away from the industry for some time.

Some of his interviews on social media had become controversial. In some interviews, he had made allegations against some film personalities for damaging his career.

Top Tollywood choreographer Sekhar Master is also a disciple of Rakesh Master.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News entertaintment Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK