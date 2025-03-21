Breaking News
Brazilian national held at Mumbai airport with drugs worth over Rs 11 crore
Mumbai weather: 86 birds, animals rescued as city witnesses soaring temperatures
Girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session
Woman, her paramour's accomplices held for husband's murder in Dindoshi
Chhaava leaked online with 1,818 links, Mumbai Police begins probe
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Prabhas led Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire to re release in Kannada

Prabhas-led Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire to re-release in Kannada

Updated on: 21 March,2025 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Before this, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was re-released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where the shows were sold out within hours of advance opening

Prabhas-led Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire to re-release in Kannada

Prabhas. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Prabhas-led Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire to re-release in Kannada
x
00:00

After the phenomenal success of Prabhas starrer "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire", the much-acclaimed drama is all set to re-release in Kannada. 


Dropping the exciting announcement, the makers took to social media to share a poster from the film and wrote, "The Dinosaur is unleashed again...#SalaarCeaseFire roars back onto the big screen from Tomorrow! Witness the rebellious storm in theaters!"


Before this, the action entertainer was re-released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where the shows were sold out within hours of advance opening.


Additionally, "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" broke records with its Hindi TV premiere, attracting an incredible 30 million viewers. After grossing over ₹700 crore at the box office and maintaining its position as one of the top trending films on OTT, the movie continued to make waves with its satellite release as well. After its phenomenal theatrical run, it took over OTT and made a distinct mark by trending continuously for 366 days.

Moreover, "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" is also receiving a phenomenal response on its re-release in Telugu. The advance booking for the Telugu re-release of the movie was opened on March 13 and saw one of the best responses for any re-release in India. The movie has sold 55K+ tickets on Book My Show for all days. For the opening day alone, it has sold tickets worth more than one crore.

Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha (Prithviraj Sukumaran), the current prince of Khansaar. When a coup d'état is planned by his father's ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler.

With Prabhas in the titular role, the project enjoys an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and Sriya Reddy.

Following the tremendous success of Part 1, movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to the sequel.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

prabhas Salaar Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK