Updated on: 04 August,2022 08:48 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Prabhas makes a stunning appearance at pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's 'Sita Ramam'

Prabhas and Dulquer Salmaan/ Instagram


Be it on screen or Off screen, Pan-India star Prabhas is a sensation who makes his appearances shine with his aura. The actor was recently spotted at the pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's 'Sita Ramam'.

At the event, Prabhas was seen wearing a cool T-shirt with faded blue jeans and a black cap perfectly paired with black shades. The actor captured pictures with the lead cast Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and others at the pre-release event of the upcoming Telugu film 'Sita Ramam' also starring Rashmika Mandanna. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)


 

Also Read: Prabhas: Didn’t want to only do action films

Prabhas had previously grabbed attention with his black attire when he went for the party of his upcoming 'Adipurush'. People went crazy behind his dashing black look. 

On the work front, the Pan-Indian superstar has 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, 'Salaar' opposite Shruti Haasan, 'Adipurush' opposite Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.”

