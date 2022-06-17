Breaking News
Prachi Desai praises Naga Chaitanya, shares a photo with him

Updated on: 17 June,2022 03:09 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
In an Instagram post, Prachi Desai also revealed that she had to learn Telugu phrases for her role

Prachi Desai praises Naga Chaitanya, shares a photo with him

Picture courtesy/Prachi Desai's Instagram account


Bollywood actress Prachi Desai thanked director Vikram and Naga Chaitanya for making her experience working on 'Dhootha' simpler.

In an Instagram post, Prachi Desai also revealed that she had to learn Telugu phrases for her role.




During filming, the actress ate delectable Asian cuisine.


