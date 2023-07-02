Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja’s 'Hanu-man' to release on 12 January 2024

HANU-MAN will release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, Japanese

Creative Director Prasanth Varma’s first film from his Cinematic Universe HANU-MAN starring talented hero Teja Sajja gets a new release date. As announced by the makers, the most-awaited Pan India film will be hitting the screens for Sankranthi on January 12, 2024.

The movie will have extensive CGI work which is causing the delay. The production works were already wrapped up and post-production works are underway. A team of proficient are working on the VFX work of the movie and the makers are carving it in an uncompromised manner.

High-budgeted films require a good season or perfect release date for release so that they will have a strong and long theatrical run. Sankranthi is the biggest season and the makers too get enough time for the remaining work and also to promote the movie at the Pan India level. The release date poster features the protagonist Teja Sajja jumping from one hill to another with a Hanuman flag in his hand. This displays the superpowers possessed by the underdog with the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

The teaser which had top-notch visual effects received an overwhelming response across the country. The Hanuman Chalisa with artwork too was well-received.

HANU-MAN will have Pan World release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese.

HANU-MAN is essentially set-up in an imaginary place called “Anjanadri”. How the protagonist gets the powers of Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri seems to be the story of the film. Since the concept of the film is universal, it has the potential to do well across the globe.

Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady opposite Teja Sajja in the movie, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a key role.

K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the movie prestigiously, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein the music is scored by the young and talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh. Srinagendhra Tangala is the production designer.

Cast: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Satya, Raj Deepak Shetty and others

Technical Crew:

Writer & Director: Prasanth Varma

Producer: K Niranjan Reddy

Banner: Primeshow Entertainment

Presents: Smt Chaitanya

Screenplay: Scriptsville

DOP: Dasaradhi Shivendra

Music Directors: Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh

Editor: SB Raju Talari

Executive Producer: Asrin Reddy

Line Producer: Venkat Kumar Jetty

Associate Producer: Kushal Reddy

Production Designer: Srinagendhra Tangala

Costume Designer: Lanka Santhoshi