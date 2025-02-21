The film was launched long ago and has been highly anticipated by fans. In this schedule, makers will be canning a massive episode that is set to stun everyone. NTR Jr. will join the shoot from the next schedule

Pic/X

Prashanth Neel begins shoot for film with NTR Jr with 2000 junior artists in Ramoji film city

Director Prashanth Neel, who is known for ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ and ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’, has kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming movie tentatively titled ‘NTRNeel’.



For the film, Prashanth has joined forces with NTR Jr. of ‘RRR’ fame. The shoot started on Thursday in Hyderabad with over 2000 junior artists at Ramoji Film City.

The film was launched long ago and has been highly anticipated by fans. In this schedule, makers will be canning a massive episode that is set to stun everyone. NTR Jr. will join the shoot from the next schedule.

The makers took to their social media and shared a picture from the sets. They wrote in the caption, "The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema! #NTRNeel shoot has officially begun. A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the Masses. MAN OF MASSES @jrNTR #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @Ntrartsoffl @NTRNeelFilm”.

The dynamic collaboration of NTR and Neel is sure to set new benchmarks in the industry. This highly anticipated action epic is set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Prashanth Neel, renowned for his blockbuster hits, is expected to bring his unique mass vision to this project, elevating NTR's on-screen persona to new heights. This is Prashanth Neel’s most ambitious film which in itself is a tall order as Neel’s past films have been the biggest films of Indian Cinema. The film will be produced by the prestigious production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

The film is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under Mythri Movie Makers and NTR arts banner.

