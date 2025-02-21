Breaking News
FIR filed after cops get emails threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accuses Dhananjay Munde of involvement in Rs 300-crore scam
Fines worth Rs 4.54 crore collected from citizens for flouting cleanliness norms
Major fire breaks out near Film City in Goregaon, no injuries reported
'Conspiracy' to frame CM, Shinde in false cases: BJP leader records statement
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Prashanth Neel begins shoot for film with NTR Jr with 2000 junior artists in Ramoji film city

Prashanth Neel begins shoot for film with NTR Jr with 2000 junior artists in Ramoji film city

Updated on: 21 February,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The film was launched long ago and has been highly anticipated by fans. In this schedule, makers will be canning a massive episode that is set to stun everyone. NTR Jr. will join the shoot from the next schedule

Prashanth Neel begins shoot for film with NTR Jr with 2000 junior artists in Ramoji film city

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Prashanth Neel begins shoot for film with NTR Jr with 2000 junior artists in Ramoji film city
x
00:00

Director Prashanth Neel, who is known for ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ and ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’, has kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming movie tentatively titled ‘NTRNeel’.
 
For the film, Prashanth has joined forces with NTR Jr. of ‘RRR’ fame. The shoot started on Thursday in Hyderabad with over 2000 junior artists at Ramoji Film City.


The film was launched long ago and has been highly anticipated by fans. In this schedule, makers will be canning a massive episode that is set to stun everyone. NTR Jr. will join the shoot from the next schedule.



The makers took to their social media and shared a picture from the sets. They wrote in the caption, "The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema! #NTRNeel shoot has officially begun. A whole new wave of ACTION &amp; EUPHORIA is ready to grip the Masses. MAN OF MASSES @jrNTR #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @Ntrartsoffl @NTRNeelFilm”.

The dynamic collaboration of NTR and Neel is sure to set new benchmarks in the industry. This highly anticipated action epic is set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Prashanth Neel, renowned for his blockbuster hits, is expected to bring his unique mass vision to this project, elevating NTR's on-screen persona to new heights. This is Prashanth Neel’s most ambitious film which in itself is a tall order as Neel’s past films have been the biggest films of Indian Cinema. The film will be produced by the prestigious production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

The film is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under Mythri Movie Makers and NTR arts banner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Prashanth Neel Jr NTR Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK