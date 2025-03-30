Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother, Mallika Sukumaran, has publicly defended her son amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the recently released film 'L2: Empuraan'.

Prithviraj and Mallika Sukumaran

Mallika, on Sunday, took to her Facebook account to share her disappointment over the criticism her son, Prithviraj has been facing, particularly the claims that he had allegedly misled superstar Mohanlal and the producers of L2: Empuraan. Prithviraj has directed the film and also played the role of Zayed Masood in the film.

Mallika Sukumaran on L2:Empuraan controversy and allegations

"This is a mother's pain. There is no point in someone making fun of me for speaking openly about it. Neither Mohanlal nor the producers have said that Prithviraj cheated them. I don't think they will ever say that. Mohanlal is like my younger brother. I have known Lal since childhood. Mohanlal has praised my son on many occasions. But it is very sad that some people are trying to make my son a scapegoat without the knowledge of Lal or the producers. Director Prithviraj has not cheated anyone associated with this film or any film. He will never do so," she wrote.

In her post, Mallika also clarified that Prithviraj, who directed Empuraan, did not deceive anyone and that all key members of the project, including writer Murali Gopy, were involved in script approvals and revisions. "If you feel that there is any problem with the film Empuraan, then everyone in this group is responsible for it. They all read the script together. They all saw the scenes being shot together, and everyone agreed. If scenes needed to be edited during shooting, writer Murali Gopy was always willing to do so... then how can Prithviraj be solely responsible for it when everything was finalized and the film was released?"

"I want to make it clear that there is not a single shot in Empuraan that neither of them (Mohanlal or the producers) knew about. There is nothing in this film that Mohanlal does not know. Neither of them would say that they were unaware of anything in the film," she added.

17 new cuts for L2: Empuraan

The film stirred a huge row over its alleged portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots, which took place during Narendra Modi's tenure as the state’s Chief Minister. Amid the ongoing debate surrounding the Malayalam political thriller, the makers are set to snip the film with 17 cuts and will release the fresh version next week.

According to a report by Manorama News, Prithviraj and the producers of the film decided to submit the edited version to the Censor Board following the backlash. Once the Central Board of Film Certification approves it, the new version will be available in cinema halls by next week. 17 cuts have been made to tone down the violence against women and the depiction of religious hatred regarding the 2002 Gujarat riots.